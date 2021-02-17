Japan begins COVID-19 vaccination drive amid Olympic worries MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press Feb. 17, 2021 Updated: Feb. 17, 2021 1:33 a.m.
1 of14 Tokyo Medical Center director Kazuhiro Araki, left, receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Tokyo Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Japan's first coronavirus shots were given to health workers Wednesday, beginning a vaccination campaign considered crucial to holding the already delayed Tokyo Olympics. (Behrouz Mehri/Pool Photo via AP) Behrouz Mehr/AP Show More Show Less
3 of14 A man wearing a face mask cycles past the logo of the Tokyo Olympics, in Tokyo, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. The Olympics are scheduled to open on July 23 but recent polls show about 80% of the Japanese public want the Olympics canceled or postponed. Gov. Tatsuya Maruyama of Shimane prefecture, western Japanese, is talking about canceling the torch relay events in his area for the Tokyo Games, reported on Wednesday. Maruyama is unhappy with COVID-19 prevention measures surrounding the relay. Koji Sasahara/AP Show More Show Less
6 of14 A man walks by the logo of the Tokyo Olympics, in Tokyo, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. The Olympics are scheduled to open on July 23 but recent polls show about 80% of the Japanese public want the Olympics canceled or postponed. Gov. Tatsuya Maruyama of Shimane prefecture, western Japanese, is talking about canceling the torch relay events in his area for the Tokyo Games, reported on Wednesday. Maruyama is unhappy with COVID-19 prevention measures surrounding the relay. Koji Sasahara/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 People wearing face masks pass by the logo of the Tokyo Olympics, in Tokyo, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. The Olympics are scheduled to open on July 23 but recent polls show about 80% of the Japanese public want the Olympics canceled or postponed. Gov. Tatsuya Maruyama of Shimane prefecture, western Japanese, is talking about canceling the torch relay events in his area for the Tokyo Games, reported on Wednesday. Maruyama is unhappy with COVID-19 prevention measures surrounding the relay. Koji Sasahara/AP Show More Show Less
TOKYO (AP) — Months after other major economies, Japan began giving the first coronavirus vaccines to front-line health workers Wednesday. Many are wondering if the campaign will reach enough people, and in time, to save a Summer Olympics already delayed a year by the worst pandemic in a century.
Despite recent rising infections, Japan has largely dodged the kind of cataclysm that has battered other wealthy countries' economies, social networks and healthcare systems. But the fate of the Olympics, and the billions of dollars at stake should the Games fail, makes Japan's vaccine campaign crucial. Japanese officials are also well aware that China, which has had success eradicating the virus, will host next year's Winter Olympics, something that heightens the desire to make the Tokyo Games happen.