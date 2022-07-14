Japan PM blames police for death of former leader Shinzo Abe MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press July 14, 2022 Updated: July 14, 2022 7:04 a.m.
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday blamed inadequate police protection for the death of former leader Shinzo Abe, who was shot while giving an outdoor campaign speech.
Abe, one of Japan's most influential politicians, was assassinated last Friday in western Japan, shocking a nation known for its low crime rate. Photos and videos of the shooting show the gunman was able to come close to Abe.
