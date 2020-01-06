January is National Radon Month

January is National Radon Action Month and the Trumbull Health Department is urging residents to learn more about radon, a leading cause of lung cancer.

You can’t see, smell or taste radon, but it could be present at a dangerous level in your home. Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer deaths among nonsmokers in America and claims the lives of about 21,000 Americans each year. In fact, the EPA and the U.S. Surgeon General urge all Americans to protect their health by testing their homes, schools and other buildings for radon.

Exposure to radon is a preventable health risk and testing radon levels in your home can help prevent unnecessary exposure. If a high radon level is detected in your home, you can take steps to fix the problem to protect yourself and your family.

Five things you can do during National Radon Action Month

Test your home — EPA and the U.S. Surgeon General recommend that all homes in the U.S. be tested for radon.

Attend a National Radon Action Month event in your area-Look for radon events in your community.

Spread the word

Spend time during National Radon Action Month encouraging others to learn about radon and test their homes. Tell your family and friends about the health risks of radon and encourage them to test their homes.

Buy a radon-resistant home

To help promote testing, the Trumbull Health Department has a limited number of free testing kits available to Trumbull residents. Stop by the Health Department at 335 White Plains Road to pick up your test kit.