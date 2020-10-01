Janitor guilty of hiding camera in girls' locker room

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A former janitor at a Florida high school faces up to 30 years in federal prison for hiding a camera in a girls’ locker room.

Jason Brian Goff, 44, of Starke, pleaded guilty last week in Jacksonville federal court to attempted production of child pornography, according to records. A sentencing date hasn't been set.

According to a plea agreement, two 14-year-old girls reported a suspected camera in August 2019 at Clay High School in Green Cove Springs. Officials found a cell phone taped to the inside wall of an unassigned locker. A video on the phone showed girls changing, along with a shot of Goff’s school identification badge, prosecutors said.

Goff was arrested the next month and admitted trying to film girls in the locker room at least three times, officials said. Other electronic devices belonging to Goff contained additional images from the girls’ locker room and a collection of child pornography, investigators said.