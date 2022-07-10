Jan. 6 panel sets prime-time hearing on Trump, awaits Bannon FARNOUSH AMIRI and HOPE YEN, Associated Press July 10, 2022 Updated: July 10, 2022 1:14 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot is returning to prime time with a Thursday evening hearing that will examine the three-hour plus stretch when Donald Trump failed to act as a mob of supporters stormed the Capitol.
The committee is racing to gather newly emerging evidence and the session could be the final one in a series of public hearings that began in early June. A lawyer for former Trump strategist Steve Bannon, who faces criminal charges after months of defying a congressional subpoena, told the committee over the weekend that Bannon may now be willing to testify, according to committee members.
