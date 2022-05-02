Jan. 6 panel wants interviews with Brooks, Biggs, Jackson

Carolyn Kaster/AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three more House Republicans received requests Monday to voluntarily appear before the congressional committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection, weeks after investigators revealed new evidence of their involvement in former President Donald Trump’s desperate attempt to stay in power.

The select committee sent letters to Reps. Andy Biggs, Mo Brooks and Ronny Jackson — three members of the ultra-right House Freedom Caucus that have in recent years aligned themselves with Trump.