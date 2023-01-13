Jamaica probes fraud allegations at private investment firm

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Financial authorities in Jamaica said they are investigating allegations of fraud at Stocks & Securities Ltd., a private wealth management company based in the capital of Kingston.

The company’s clients include Usain Bolt, one of the world’s greatest sprinters, according to a local newspaper, The Jamaica Gleaner. Bolt’s manager, Nugent Walker, was quoted as saying that Bolt has invested with the company for more than a decade and that his entire portfolio is being reviewed after he noticed discrepancies in his account.