Jail releases some non-violent offenders because of COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A south Alabama jail has started releasing some non-violent offenders because of a rise in COVID-19 cases at the facility.

WKRG-TV reports that Mobile County Metro Jail began Tuesday allowing some non-violent offenders to be released, similar to what is done when a hurricane threatens the facility or there is a desperate need for space in the jail. Inmates facing only city, non-violent charges are allowed to sign their own bond or be released on recognizance. There are a number of exceptions, including that the charges can't be related to driving under the influence or domestic violence.