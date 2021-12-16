Jaguars fire Urban Meyer after 13 games, countless missteps MARK LONG, AP Pro Football Writer Dec. 16, 2021 Updated: Dec. 16, 2021 1:11 a.m.
FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Urban Meyer's tumultuous NFL tenure ended after just 13 games — and two victories — when the Jacksonville Jaguars fired him early Thursday because of an accumulation of missteps.
Owner Shad Khan made the move hours after former Jaguars player Josh Lambo told a Florida newspaper Meyer kicked him during practice in August. It was the latest black eye — adding to an already lengthy list of embarrassments — for the three-time national championship-winning college coach who failed miserably to make the transition to the NFL.