JP Morgan in Florida wants to remove trees for solar panels

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The biggest bank in the U.S. has plans to chop down scores of trees at one of its Florida offices to make room for solar panels.

JP Morgan Chase wants to chop down 150 trees on a parking lot at its office park in Seminole County, outside Orlando, so it can install solar panel canopies that eventually will feed electrical power to two office buildings.

The Orlando Sentinel reports the solar panel installation is part of a plan by the bank for its buildings in 60 countries to be using renewable energy.

Will Liner, an urban forestry program manager with the Florida Forest Service, says the trees provide benefits such as shade and prevention of storm runoff.

He says adding solar panels is a positive thing.