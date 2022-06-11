Italy locates crash site of helicopter carrying 7 people

ROME (AP) — Italian rescuers on Saturday located the scorched crash site of a helicopter carrying seven people that went down in a forested, mountainous area in north-central Italy during a storm. News reports said five bodies had been located.

Italy’s Alpine rescue service said ground crews were already on the scene on Mt. Cusna, after a hiker reportedly came across remnants of the chopper. The Italian air force, which was taking part in the search, said the location was in a hard-to-reach valley and that the surrounding bush and trees had been burned.