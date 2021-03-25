Italy: Teen in hijab aims to be 'Afro-influencer' on TikTok TRISHA THOMAS , Associated Press March 25, 2021 Updated: March 25, 2021 4:15 a.m.
1 of9 Influencer Aida Diouf Mbengue looks her phone as she stands in an empty square in front of the Duomo gothic cathedral in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Mbengue, 19, from Senegal, is making a name for herself as a self-billed Afro-Influencer, one of a group of young people in Italy of African origin who have come together to try to increase their influence in social media. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Influencer Aida Diouf Mbengue wears a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 as she poses for a portrait, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Mbengue, 19, from Senegal, is making a name for herself as a self-billed Afro-Influencer, one of a group of young people in Italy of African origin who have come together to try to increase their influence in social media. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
3 of9 Influencer Moustapha Thiam holds up a phone for influencer Aida Diouf Mbengue as she adjusts her hijab in Piazza Duomo, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Mbengue, 19, from Senegal, is making a name for herself as a self-billed Afro-Influencer, one of a group of young people in Italy of African origin who have come together to try to increase their influence in social media. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
4 of9 Influencer Aida Diouf Mbengue holds up her phone as she stands in an empty square in front of the Duomo gothic cathedral in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Mbengue, 19, from Senegal, is making a name for herself as a self-billed Afro-Influencer, one of a group of young people in Italy of African origin who have come together to try to increase their influence in social media. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Influencer Aida Diouf Mbengue holds up her phone as she stands in an empty square in front of the Duomo gothic cathedral in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Mbengue, 19, from Senegal, is making a name for herself as a self-billed Afro-Influencer, one of a group of young people in Italy of African origin who have come together to try to increase their influence in social media. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
6 of9 Influencer Aida Diouf Mbengue records a video for her TikTok account to share with her 330,000 followers in an empty Vittorio Emanuele II gallery shopping arcade in downtown Milan, Italy, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Mbengue, 19, from Senegal, is making a name for herself as a self-billed Afro-Influencer, one of a group of young people in Italy of African origin who have come together to try to increase their influence in social media. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 Influencer Aida Diouf Mbengue walks in an empty Vittorio Emanuele II gallery shopping arcade in downtown Milan, Italy, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Mbengue, 19, from Senegal, is making a name for herself as a self-billed Afro-Influencer, one of a group of young people in Italy of African origin who have come together to try to increase their influence in social media. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Influencer Aida Diouf Mbengue smiles in an empty Vittorio Emanuele II gallery shopping arcade in downtown Milan, Italy, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Mbengue, 19, from Senegal, is making a name for herself as a self-billed Afro-Influencer, one of a group of young people in Italy of African origin who have come together to try to increase their influence in social media. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9 Influencer Aida Diouf Mbengue wears a sanitary mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 in front of the Duomo gothic cathedral in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Mbengue, 19, from Senegal, is making a name for herself as a self-billed Afro-Influencer, one of a group of young people in Italy of African origin who have come together to try to increase their influence in social media. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
MILAN (AP) — In Milan’s chic Victor Emmanuel II Gallery, a spacious mall that would be jammed with shoppers were it not for the pandemic, a young Black woman wearing a violet hijab and matching lipstick propped up her phone and moved her hips to a tinny-sounding beat coming from the device.
Aida Diouf Mbengue, 19, was recording a TikTok video to share with her 330,000 followers. She is making a name for herself as a self-styled “Afro-influencer,” one of a group of young people of African origin who have come together in Italy to try to increase their social media clout.