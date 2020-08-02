Isaias could bring heavy winds and rain to NYC region

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York City area residents should be prepared for heavy winds and rain from Isaias on Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

The storm was off the Florida coast Sunday and its maximum sustained winds had declined to 65 mph (100 kph). But it could batter much of the East Coast this week as the system is forecast to track up or just off the Atlantic seaboard.

Cuomo said models project it will move over the New York City area, including Long Island and parts of the Hudson Valley, as early as Monday night but primarily on Tuesday. Some areas could see up to 3 inches of rain and 50 mph (80 kph) gusts, he told reporters during a phone briefing Sunday.

The governor said people living in flood-prone areas should be getting ready for the storm. The state was making sure generators, pumps and high-water vehicles were ready, he said.

“We’re preparing. Local governments should be preparing," Cuomo said.