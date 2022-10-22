Is crime up or down? In Houston, concerns are hard to allay

HOUSTON (AP) — Political ads on the airwaves and social media in the nation's fourth largest city paint a picture of Houston as a failed state where crime is out of control and violent criminals have free rein.
The political discussion over crime even made its way to the pulpit, with popular megachurch Pastor Ed Young calling Houston “the most dangerous city in America” and telling parishioners that if the city, which is led by Democrats, “is to survive, we had better throw those bums out of office.”