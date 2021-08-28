Iraq hosts regional meeting aimed at easing Mideast tensions QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA, Associated Press Aug. 28, 2021 Updated: Aug. 28, 2021 1:50 a.m.
1 of6 Security forces are deployed in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Iraqi special forces were deployed on the streets of the Iraqi capital a day ahead of a regional summit to be held in Baghdad, aimed at easing Mideast tensions and boosting Iraq's nascent role as a regional mediator. Khalid Mohammed/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Security forces are deployed in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Iraqi special forces were deployed on the streets of the Iraqi capital a day ahead of a regional summit to be held in Baghdad, aimed at easing Mideast tensions and boosting Iraq's nascent role as a regional mediator. Khalid Mohammed/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Security forces are deployed in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Iraqi special forces were deployed on the streets of the Iraqi capital a day ahead of a regional summit to be held in Baghdad, aimed at easing Mideast tensions and boosting Iraq's nascent role as a regional mediator. Khalid Mohammed/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Security forces are deployed in the outskirts of Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Iraqi special forces were deployed on the streets of the Iraqi capital a day ahead of a regional summit to be held in Baghdad, aimed at easing Mideast tensions and boosting Iraq's nascent role as a regional mediator. Khalid Mohammed/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Security forces are deployed in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Iraqi special forces were deployed on the streets of the Iraqi capital a day ahead of a regional summit to be held in Baghdad, aimed at easing Mideast tensions and boosting Iraq's nascent role as a regional mediator. Khalid Mohammed/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Security forces are deployed in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Iraqi special forces were deployed on the streets of the Iraqi capital a day ahead of a regional summit to be held in Baghdad, aimed at easing Mideast tensions and boosting Iraq's nascent role as a regional mediator. Khalid Mohammed/AP Show More Show Less
BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq hosts a regional conference Saturday aimed at easing tensions in the Middle East and emphasizing the Arab country's new role as mediator.
Among the invitees are archenemies Iran and Saudi Arabia, whose rivalry has often played out in Iraq and other countries, including Yemen and Lebanon. Saudi Arabia has said it would be represented by its foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan. It was not clear what kind of representation Iran would have at the conference.
Written By
QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA