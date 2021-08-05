Iran swears in new hard-line president amid regional tension AMIR VAHDAT, Associated Press Aug. 5, 2021 Updated: Aug. 5, 2021 11:41 a.m.
1 of6 President Ebrahim Raisi, right, takes his oath as president, as Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejehi listens in a ceremony at the parliament in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Raisi, a protégé of Iran's supreme leader, completes hard-liners' dominance of all branches of government in the Islamic Republic. Vahid Salemi/AP Show More Show Less
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The protégé of Iran’s supreme leader, Ebrahim Raisi, was sworn in as the country's new president during a ceremony in parliament on Thursday, an inauguration that completes hard-liners’ dominance of all branches of government in the Islamic Republic.
The former judiciary chief known for his distrust of the West takes the reins at a tense time. Iran's indirect talks with the U.S. to salvage Tehran’s landmark 2015 nuclear deal have stalled, as Washington maintains crippling sanctions on the country and regional hostilities simmer.