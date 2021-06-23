Iran likely had failed rocket launch, preparing for another JON GAMBRELL, Associated Press June 23, 2021 Updated: June 23, 2021 3:24 a.m.
1 of3 This satellite image provided by Planet Labs Inc. that has been annotated by experts at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies at Middlebury Institute of International Studies shows preparation at the Imam Khomeini Spaceport in Iran's Semnan province on June 20, 2021 before what experts believe will be the launch of a satellite-carrying rocket. Iran likely conducted a failed launch of a satellite-carrying rocket in recent days and now appears to be preparing to try again, their latest effort to advance their space program amid tensions with the West over its tattered nuclear deal. (Planet Labs Inc., James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies at Middlebury Institute of International Studies via AP) Planet Labs Inc./AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies that has been annotated by experts at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies at Middlebury Institute of International Studies shows preparation at the Imam Khomeini Spaceport in Iran's Semnan province on June 6, 2021 before what experts believe was the launch of a satellite-carrying rocket. Iran likely conducted a failed launch of a satellite-carrying rocket in recent days and now appears to be preparing to try again, their latest effort to advance their space program amid tensions with the West over its tattered nuclear deal. (©2021 Maxar Technologies, James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies at Middlebury Institute of International Studies via AP) ©2021 Maxar Technologies/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 This satellite image provided by Planet Labs Inc. that has been annotated by experts at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies at Middlebury Institute of International Studies shows preparation at the Imam Khomeini Spaceport in Iran's Semnan province on June 1, 2021 before what experts believe was the launch of a satellite-carrying rocket. Iran likely conducted a failed launch of a satellite-carrying rocket in recent days and now appears to be preparing to try again, their latest effort to advance their space program amid tensions with the West over its tattered nuclear deal. (Planet Labs Inc., James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies at Middlebury Institute of International Studies via AP) Planet Labs Inc./AP Show More Show Less
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran likely conducted a failed launch of a satellite-carrying rocket in recent days and now appears to be preparing to try again, the country's latest effort to advance its space program amid tensions with the West over its tattered nuclear deal.
Satellite images, a U.S. official and a rocket expert all confirmed the failed launch, earlier this month, at the Imam Khomeini Spaceport in Iran's Semnan province. The attempt comes as Iran's space program has suffered a series of high-profile losses, while its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard runs its own parallel program that launched a satellite into orbit last year.