Iowa teen hurt, 15-year-old sister killed in train-car wreck

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A northeastern Iowa driver was seriously hurt and her 15-year-old sister killed when their car was hit by a train at a rural crossing east of Waterloo, the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The crash happened Saturday along Canfield road when a car driven by Emma Michels, 18, of Maynard, entered the train crossing at the same time as the train, officials said. Michels and her 15-year-old sister Kate Michels, who was in the passenger seat, were taken to a Waterloo hospital, and Kate was later flown to an Iowa City hospital. where she died Sunday of her injuries.