Iowa reports more than 2,000 new virus cases

DES MOINES (AP) — Iowa on Saturday reported another 2,369 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as the virus continues to rise in the state.

There have been more than 242,000 confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic first hit Iowa, the Des Moines Register reported.

At least 2,665 people have died, including 62 more deaths reported by the state Saturday.

Of those who died, 18 were members of Morningside Lutheran Church in Sioux City, Iowa, the Sioux City Journal reported. The Rev. Tom LoVan, pastor of Morningside Lutheran, said many of the primarily immigrant worshippers at the church work at meat plants, where sometimes close working conditions have led to outbreaks across the country.

“It was horrible...There was a lot of fear,” LoVan said.