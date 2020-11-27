Iowa reports 37 virus deaths; new cases per capita 4th in US

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa on Friday reported that 37 people died of the coronavirus in the past day.

The state Department of Public Health said the additional deaths bring the total who have died of COVID-19 in Iowa to 2,349.

In the past 24 hours as of Friday morning, there were 1,266 new confirmed cases.

Iowa has long had some of the nation's highest coronavirus infection rates, but in the past week its numbers have improved slightly. The state now has the nation's fourth-highest number of new cases per capita in the last 14 days.

In the last week, one in every 145 people in Iowa was diagnosed with COVID-19.