Iowa man killed in two-vehicle crash

CLAYTON COUNTY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man died following a two-vehicle car crash Saturday morning in Clayton County, Iowa.

The Iowa State Patrol says 23-year-old Cedar Rapids resident Jasmyne Jones tried to pass 72-year-old Byron Meyer, of Postville, in his utility terrain vehicle, KIMT-TV reported.

But according to the crash report, Meyer turned and the two vehicles collided. Meyer was thrown from the UTV and died. He wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

His 68-year-old passenger Eileen Meyer, also of Postville, was injured and hospitalized. She was wearing a seatbelt.