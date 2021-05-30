Iowa flap raises fears of politicized local election offices THOMAS BEAUMONT and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE, Associated Press May 30, 2021 Updated: May 30, 2021 8:06 a.m.
Former Scott County (Iowa) Auditor Roxanna Moritz. The drama surrounding a sudden retirement in the position that oversees elections in one of Iowa's most populous counties has voting experts concerned about what it could signal about the future. Is the political dustup in Scott County a short-lived local spat or an early warning that these quiet but critical local roles across the country will turn as partisan and politicized as any race for governor or Congress.
FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2020, file photo Lenore Benton-Bey, with a walker, and her husband, Charles Benton-Bey, wait in line with others to cast early votes at the Eastern Avenue Branch of the Davenport Public Library in Davenport, Iowa.
Incoming Scott County (Iowa) Auditor Kerri Tompkins. The drama surrounding a sudden retirement in the position that oversees elections in one of Iowa's most populous counties has voting experts concerned about what it could signal about the future. Is the political dustup in Scott County a short-lived local spat or an early warning that these quiet but critical local roles across the country will turn as partisan and politicized as any race for governor or Congress.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — It had been eight years since a Republican candidate even stepped forward to challenge Democrat Roxanna Moritz as the top elections official in Scott County, Iowa.
Running unopposed in 2016 and 2020, Moritz had become, over her four terms as auditor, the top vote-getter ever in this swing-voting county along the Mississippi River, the third most-populous in the state.
