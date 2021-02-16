Iowa deputies seize 2lbs of cocaine during traffic stop

PERRY, Iowa (AP) — A Minnesota man has been arrested in central Iowa after officers say they found 2 pounds of cocaine in his car during a traffic stop, officials said.

The stop happened Thursday on Interstate 80 in Dallas County, television station KCCI reported. The sheriff’s office said Eddie Ponce, 32, of Maplewood, Minnesota, was stopped on suspicion of speeding. Court records show a drug-sniffing police dog later alerted to drugs inside the car, and officers say they found the cocaine, marijuana and $4,000 in cash inside the vehicle.