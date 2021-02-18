Iowa council rejects plans for hospital in North Liberty

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A state council has denied an application from the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to build a $230 million hospital complex in North Liberty — an expansion the health system says it desperately needs.

The Health Facilities Council on Wednesday rejected the request in a 3-2 vote, following strong opposition from other community health care providers like Mercy Iowa City. UIHC had sought permission for the new 300,000-square-foot, four-story, 36-bed hospital because, it argued, it is in desperate for more beds, operating room space and emergency department capacity.