Iowa coach accused of assaulting student TPing house

VAN METER, Iowa (AP) — A central Iowa coach and teacher has been charged after police say he assaulted one of a group of students trying to toilet-paper his house.

Van Meter Middle School science teacher Joel Bartz stopped a truck carrying a group of teens near his home around 10 p.m. on Sept. 17, police said. A criminal complaint says that when one of the students got out of the truck and approached the teacher, Bartz grabbed the student and pulled him down while punching him in the back and head.

Bartz is charged with assault and criminal mischief, station WHO-TV reported. Besides being a middle school teacher, he is also a coach on the high school football and basketball teams. Van Meter Community School District said Bartz has been placed on leave.

Bartz is free on bond and is scheduled to appear in court on the charges on Oct. 29.