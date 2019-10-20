Iowa authorities recover body of missing Nebraska kayaker

HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa authorities have recovered the body of a missing kayaker from Nebraska.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the body of 33-year-old Cody Bengford of Bellevue, Nebraska, was recovered on Saturday — less than a day after he was reported missing.

Authorities say Bengford was reported missing after he went for a bow hunt in the Desoto National Wildlife Refuge on Friday afternoon. His overturned kayak was recovered Friday evening.

An autopsy will be performed on Bengford's body.