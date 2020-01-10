Iowa Supreme Court Acting Chief Justice Wiggins to retire

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Supreme Court Acting Chief Justice David Wiggins announced Friday he's retiring.

Wiggins, 69, said he will retire March 13. He was appointed to the court by Democratic Gov. Tom Vilsack in 2003.

He was named acting chief justice in November after the unexpected death of Chief Justice Mark Cady, who had named Wiggins as his replacement if he were to be unable to act.

Wiggins' departure will give Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds an opportunity to replace one of the two remaining Democratic appointees on the seven-member court.

She just received the names of three nominees Thursday to fill Cady's vacant seat.

Wiggins could have served until 2023 when he turns 72, the mandatory retirement age for state judges in Iowa.

His current term is to expire in December.