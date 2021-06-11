Iowa Senate official warned of payback over COVID-19 inquiry

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The top administrator in the Republican-controlled Iowa Senate threatened retribution against a GOP appointee who oversees workplace safety after inspectors said they would make public their concerns about COVID-19 hazards at the Capitol, records show.
Charlie Smithson, the secretary of the Senate, criticized Iowa Labor Commissioner Rod Roberts for “not knowing better” and told inspectors at an April 2 meeting that senators wouldn’t forget, according to an inspector’s notes of the meeting.