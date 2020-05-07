Iowa GOP to hold state convention by mail because of virus

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Republican Party of Iowa plans to hold its state convention via mail-in ballot, rather than gathering in Des Moines this summer because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

The party announced Thursday all delegates will receive mail-in ballots to decide such issues as ratifying the party platform and electing delegates to the national GOP convention.

The convention had been planned for June 13 in Des Moines.

“The GOP State Convention would require over 1,500 Iowans from every county to convene at a central location in Polk County, and then return home to their respective counties. It’s simply not feasible to plan an event that large at this time," party spokesman Aaron Britt said in a news release.

The party recently held its district conventions by mail-in ballot and said that effort was an “overwhelming success,” with more than 80% of delegates participating, which was a higher participation rate than for traditional conventions.