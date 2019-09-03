Insurance regulator apologizes for taking industry donations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's insurance commissioner is apologizing for accepting campaign contributions from the insurance industry.

Democrat Ricardo Lara had promised during his campaign not to accept contributions from the industry he is responsible for regulating. The San Diego Union-Tribune reported in July that Lara took more than $50,000 in contributions from insurance executives.

Lara says he will implement "rigorous vetting protocols" for his political activities and halt his fundraising until the end of the year. Lara also says he will release his calendars, which the Sacramento Bee reports he has so far refused to do.

He made the commitments in a Tuesday letter to two advocacy groups and a law firm.

Lara, a former state lawmaker, was elected insurance commissioner in December.