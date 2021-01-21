Insider trading sentence of Vegas gambler commuted by Trump

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas professional gambler, real estate mogul and philanthropist who was convicted in an insider trading case said Wednesday he's grateful his prison sentence was commuted by former President Donald Trump.
William “Billy” Walters said in a statement issued through publicists that he’ll continue to pursue a lawsuit against federal law enforcement officials in New York who won his conviction in 2017 in a case that drew headlines for its ties to professional golfer Phil Mickelson.