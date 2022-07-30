Inmates helping round out job market in Alabama community

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — The use of trusted inmates to fill local businesses’ vacancies amid a tight labor market has helped the employers, provided money for fine or restitution payments, and benefited county jail budgets, but the inmates have to follow strict rules to remain eligible for work-release programs.
Kim Thurston, director of Morgan County Community Corrections and Court Services, said fast food and other restaurants, construction companies, and manufacturing plants are the top employers using work-release inmates in the county.