Inmate with COVID-19 dies; toboggan championships canceled

A look at coronavirus-related developments in New England on Sunday:

RHODE ISLAND

A 66-year-old Rhode Island inmate with COVID-19 died, the state Department of Corrections announced late Saturday.

The inmate, whose name was not released, died at Rhode Island Hospital, the department said. He “had other complicating comorbidities that likely contributed to his death,” the department said.

The man was serving a life without parole sentence in the maximum security facility at Adult Correctional Institutions since 1988 for the sexual assault and resulting death of a 73-year-old woman, the department said.

The department said Friday that there had been 390 confirmed coronavirus cases at the maximum-security facility of the ACI, including 331 among inmates and 59 among staff, the Providence Journal reported.

___

MASSACHUSETTS

This week, Massachusetts had its highest weekly number of cases reported among students and staff in schools since data collection started in September, according to state data.

Districts reported more than 590 confirmed cases among students and nearly 420 among staff between December 10 and December 16, WBZ-TV reported. Schools are not required to report COVID-19 cases to the state.

Gov. Charlie Baker said Friday that schools are not the reason for the spread of the virus.

“School is still a much safer place for kids to be than most other places in the community. In fact, the CDC just put out a report it said among kids who’ve gotten COVID, they were more likely to have been at playdates parties, weddings, or funerals,” he said.

The weekly report released on Thursdays shows positive cases for students in hybrid or in-person learning and does not include remote-only programs.

___

MAINE

The virus outbreak has claimed another winter event in Maine — the National Toboggan Championships.

Organizers of the annual event in Camden, Maine, announced this week that the championships have been postponed until 2022.

Organizers had hoped to continue the event with a reduced number of participants, but they scrapped it altogether because of a surge in COVID-19 cases in Maine, Co-Chairman Holly Anderson said in a statement.

“While we are saddened that our event, like so many others in Maine, as well as the entire country, has been impacted by the pandemic, we know this tough decision is the right one,” she said.