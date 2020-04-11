Inmate found dead after Russian prison fire, unrest

In this image taken from video provided by Instagram account @incident.38, a fire is blazing at a prison colony where inmates and guards have clashed in Angarsk, 4,000 kilometers (2,500 miles) east of Moscow, Friday, April 10, 2020. Russian officials say a large fire is blazing at a prison in Siberia where inmates and guards have clashed. There was no official information about casualties or damage Friday, but Pavel Glushenko, a local human rights activist, said on social media that “full-scale hostilities” were taking place at the maximum-security prison. (@incident.38 via AP) less In this image taken from video provided by Instagram account @incident.38, a fire is blazing at a prison colony where inmates and guards have clashed in Angarsk, 4,000 kilometers (2,500 miles) east of Moscow, ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Inmate found dead after Russian prison fire, unrest 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

MOSCOW (AP) — One inmate has been found dead at a Siberian prison colony where a fire that started amid unrest between prisoners and guards destroyed several buildings.

The fire, which engulfed an area of about 30,000 square meters (300,000 square feet), broke out Friday and was reported extinguished on Saturday.

The ombudsman for the Irkutsk region where the fire occurred, Viktor Ignatenko, was quoted by the state news agency RIA-Novosti as saying the body of one inmate was found; the report did not specify the cause of death.

Inmates at the maximum-security prison in Angarsk, 4,000 kilometers (2,500 miles) east of Moscow clashed with guards on Friday; the cause of the unrest is unclear.