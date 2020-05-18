Inmate dies 1 day after arriving in Mississippi prison

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An autopsy will be done on a Mississippi inmate who died a day after arriving in prison.

Robert Bond Jr., 51, was sentenced to three years in prison on May 7 after being convicted of possession of a controlled substance in Harrison County. Records show he arrived in Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl on Thursday.

Bond was taken from the prison to a nearby hospital, Merit Health Rankin, on Friday night, the Department of Corrections said in a news release Saturday. He received CPR before he arrived at the hospital, and he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The news release said no foul play is suspected in Bond's death.

Bond was at least the 41st inmate to die in a Mississippi prison since late December. The state prison system came under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department after several inmates were killed or injured during outbursts of violence in late December and early January.