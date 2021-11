FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana prison inmate has been charged in the 2017 shooting death of another man at a Fort Wayne strip club, authorities announced.

The (Fort Wayne) Journal Gazette reported that 27-year-old James E. Starks III was charged this week with murder, criminal recklessness where defendant shoots a firearm into a building, carrying a handgun without a license and using a firearm in the commission of an offense.