Inmate at women's prison tests positive in Vermont

An incoming inmate at the Vermont women’s prison has tested positive for COVID-19, Human Services Secretary Mike Smith said Monday.

The case at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility was detected on Saturday and the inmate had contact with staff and some inmates but not the general prison population, Smith said.

Contract tracing is taking place and those who had contact with the infected inmate are being isolated, he said.

Meanwhile, all staff and inmates at the Marble Valley Regional Correction Facility in Rutland tested negative over the weekend for the illness caused by the coronavirus after an inmate became infected, Smith said. All staff and inmates will be tested again in a week.