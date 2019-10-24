Injured pilot dies after crash of helicopter near Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say the pilot of a helicopter that crashed along a Nevada highway in a scenic area west of Las Vegas was fatally injured and that the second person aboard was in critical condition.

The four-seat Robinson R44 crashed just before 4 p.m. Wednesday near the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area visitor center.

Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk said the pilot died later Wednesday at a hospital.

No identities were released.

Officials said the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Debris was scattered across State Route 159 and the highway was closed in both directions for the investigation.

Buratczuk said several people witnessed the crash, some of whom acted as good Samaritans before responders arrived.