Infrastructure bill fails first vote; Senate to try again LISA MASCARO and KEVIN FREKING , Associated Press July 22, 2021 Updated: July 22, 2021 12:18 a.m.
1 of8 Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and other GOP senators speak to reporters ahead of a test vote scheduled by Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York on the bipartisan infrastructure deal senators brokered with President Joe Biden, in Washington, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Republicans are prepared to block the vote over what they see as a rushed and misguided process. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Workers repair a park near the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, as senators struggle to reach a compromise over how to pay for nearly $1 trillion in public works spending, a key part of President Joe Biden's agenda. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., looks over his notes as he talks to reporters about his plans for a procedural vote tomorrow on the bipartisan infrastructure deal senators brokered with President Joe Biden, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 President Joe Biden speaks about the economy and his infrastructure agenda in the State Dining Room of the White House, in Washington, Monday, July 19th, 2021. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at the Senate to break any tie votes as the Senate prepares to hold a procedural vote on infrastructure, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Republicans are prepared to block the vote by mounting a filibuster over what they see as a rushed and misguided process. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., talks to reporters as he walks to the Senate chamber ahead of a test vote scheduled by Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York on the bipartisan infrastructure deal senators brokered with President Joe Biden, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Republicans prepared to block the vote by mounting a filibuster over what they see as a rushed and misguided process. Jose Luis Magana/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks to reporters as she walks to the Senate chamber ahead of a test vote scheduled by Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York on the bipartisan infrastructure deal senators brokered with President Joe Biden, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Republicans prepared to block the vote by mounting a filibuster over what they see as a rushed and misguided process. Jose Luis Magana/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8 Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., talks to reporters as he walks to the senate chamber ahead of a test vote scheduled by Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York on the bipartisan infrastructure deal senators brokered with President Joe Biden, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Republicans prepared to block the vote by mounting a filibuster over what they see as a rushed and misguided process. Jose Luis Magana/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans rejected an effort to begin debate on the big infrastructure deal that a bipartisan group of senators brokered with President Joe Biden, but pressure was mounting as supporters insisted they just needed more time before another vote possibly next week.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., had scheduled the procedural vote Wednesday to nudge along negotiations that have dragged for weeks. But Republicans mounted a filibuster, saying the bipartisan group still had a few unresolved issues and needed to review the final details. They sought a delay until Monday.
Written By
LISA MASCARO and KEVIN FREKING