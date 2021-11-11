Indonesia, UK discuss future technology and cybersecurity EDNA TARIGAN, Associated Press Nov. 11, 2021 Updated: Nov. 11, 2021 4:57 a.m.
1 of4 In this photo released by the Indonesian Presidential Palace, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, right, greets Britain's Foreign Minister Elizabeth Truss during their meeting at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Painting in the background depicts national hero Wage Rudolf Supratman, a songwriter who composed Indonesian national anthem "Indonesia Raya". (Indonesian Presidential Palace via AP) Indonesian Presidential Palace/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 In this photo released by the Indonesian Presidential Palace, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, right, talks with Britain's Foreign Minister Elizabeth Truss during their meeting at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (Indonesian Presidential Palace via AP) Indonesian Presidential Palace/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 In this photo released by Indonesian Presidential Palace, Britain's Foreign Minister Elizabeth Truss, right, walks with her Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi prior to their meeting with President Joko Widodo, at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (Indonesian Presidential Palace via AP) Indonesian Presidential Palace/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 In this photo released by Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Britain's Foreign Minister Elizabeth Truss, left, and her Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi pose for photographers prior to their meeting in Jakarta, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Truss is currently on a two-day visit in the country. (Indonesian Presidential Palace via AP) Ministry of Foreign Affairs/AP Show More Show Less
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss met with Indonesian officials on Thursday and discussed closer cooperation in future technologies, cybersecurity and economic relations as part of British efforts to deepen ties to Southeast Asia after leaving the European Union.
Truss said she and Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi discussed a roadmap for closer cooperation.