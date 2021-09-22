Indiana virus spread stays high while hospitalizations dip

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Despite a slight dip in statewide hospitalizations for COVID-19, more Indiana counties are labeled high risk for virus spread, and intensive care units are still stressed by a surge in cases.
Nearly all Indiana counties remain in the higher risk categories for COVID-19 spread on the state Health Department’s risk ratings. The ratings, which are updated every Wednesday, placed 25 of Indiana’s 92 counties in the highest-risk red category, which was three more than last week and the most since mid-January.