Indiana trooper sued over fatal shooting during traffic stop

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The sister of a Black man who was fatally shot by an Indiana state trooper last year has filed a lawsuit alleging the trooper used excessive force in his death, which authorities said occurred during an exchange of gunfire following a traffic stop.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court in New Albany, lists among its claims excessive force and the failure of one or more other officers to intervene when Malcolm Williams, 27, was fatally shot in Jeffersonville in April 2020.