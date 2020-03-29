Indiana reports damage after high winds, possible tornado

NEWBURGH, Ind. (AP) — High winds and a possible tornado have caused damage to homes in southwestern Indiana, officials said Sunday.

One person was hospitalized for minor injuries, according to Warrick County Sheriff Mike Wilder. No other injuries were reported.

The possible tornado touched down Saturday evening in Newburgh, according to The (Evansville) Courier & Press.

The National Weather Service sent surveyors to the area on Sunday to assess damage. Meteorologists had issued tornado warnings Saturday for portions of Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois.