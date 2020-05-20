Indiana reports 38 more coronavirus deaths, total now 1,864

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Thirty-eight more Indiana residents have died from coronavirus illnesses, raising the state’s death toll from confirmed or presumed cases of COVID-19 to 1,864, state health officials said Wednesday.

Thirty of Indiana's new confirmed COVID-19 deaths occurred Monday and Tuesday, while the remainder date back as far as May 3 and boost Indiana's confirmed death toll to 1,716, the Indiana State Department of Health said.

The state agency’s statistics show that another 148 Hoosiers have died from probable infections of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus. That increases Indiana’s confirmed or presumed deaths to 1,864 since the first one was recorded on March 15.

About 75% of Indiana’s deaths have involved people ages 70 and older, according to the health department.

The state agency said another 581 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the state's total confirmed cases to 29,274.

Marion County once again had the most new cases of any of Indiana's 92 counties, with 119 new cases. The county, which is home to Indianapolis, has accounted for 505 of Indiana’s confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.