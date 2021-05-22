Indiana lottery sees big ticket sales jump amid pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A big increase in Hoosier Lottery ticket sales amid the COVID-19 pandemic has fueled what officials expect will be a record amount of annual profit going into the state’s bank accounts.
Officials told the State Lottery Commission this past week that they projected that scratch-off ticket sales would be up almost 27% for the fiscal year ending June 30 compared to a year ago. Sales for daily draw and big jackpot games such as Powerball and Mega Millions are expected to finish 19% ahead of last year.