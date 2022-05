INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A recount will be held in a Republican primary race for a suburban Indianapolis legislative seat where the top two candidates are separated by six votes.

The recount announced Tuesday follows local election officials certifying results showing Hamilton County Council member Fred Glynn of Carmel with 1,844 votes, ahead of the 1,838 votes received by Suzie Jaworowski of Fishers. A third candidate had fewer than 500 votes.