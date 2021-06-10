Indiana health officials closing state's virus testing sites

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Department of Health will close state-sponsored coronavirus testing program at the end of the month, delegating future tests to pharmacies, community clinics and local health departments, officials announced Thursday.

The COVID-19 testing sites run by state contractor OptumServe Health Services will end June 30. An increase in locally sourced COVID-19 testing has reduced the need for the Optum sites, health department officials said. Local health departments also received state grants last fall to open nearly 100 testing sites.