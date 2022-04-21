Indiana candidate traded $1M lake home for garage apartment CASEY SMITH and TOM DAVIES, Associated Press/Report for America April 21, 2022 Updated: April 21, 2022 6:02 p.m.
1 of4 This photo shows a barn with a second floor apartment on April 11, 2022.in Utica, Ind.,where Mike Sodrel lives. Sodrel, a multimillionaire trucking company owner, changed his registration in February from a $1 million lakeside house near Columbus to a two-bedroom apartment inside a large garage just outside Jeffersonville, Ind., Sodrel said he pays $500 a month in rent and that the second-floor apartment is now his primary residence. (Casey Smith/Report for America via AP) Show More Show Less
2 of4 Mike Sodrel poses in the maintenance port of his Jeffersonville, Indiana-based trucking company Sodrel Holding Co. in this 2017 photo. Sodrel, who won a single term to the U.S. House in 2004, is among the candidates seeking the Republican nomination for Indiana's 9th congressional district seat in the May 3 primary. (News and Tribune via AP) AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 This photo shows the home of Mike Sodrel, on April 11, 2022, in Columbus, Ind. Sodrel, a multimillionaire trucking company owner, changed his registration in February from a $1 million lakeside house near Columbus to a two-bedroom apartment inside a large garage just outside Jeffersonville, Ind. Sodrel said he pays $500 a month in rent and that the second-floor apartment is now his primary residence. (Casey Smith/Report for America via AP) Show More Show Less
4 of4 FILE - Republican Indiana congressional candidate Mike Sodrel smiles after voting early at Precinct 38 in New Albany, Ind., Tuesday, May 4, 2010. Sodrel, a multimillionaire trucking company owner, changed his registration in February from a $1 million lakeside house near Columbus to a two-bedroom apartment inside a large garage just outside Jeffersonville, pictured here on April 11, 2022. Sodrel said he pays $500 a month in rent and that the second-floor apartment is now his primary residence. Garry Jones/AP Show More Show Less
UTICA, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana congressional candidate changed his voter registration last year to an address local officials say isn't a residence — a large metal-sided garage that he says has a two-bedroom bachelor pad inside.
Republican Mike Sodrel, who was previously elected to a single U.S. House term in 2004, switched his residency from a lakeside home valued at more than $1 million located just outside southern Indiana’s 9th District as he entered the race for the solidly GOP open seat.
Monroe man, 84, dies in Trumbull crash
Trumbull woman, 41, remembered with ‘silly,’ irreverent obituary
Guacamole’s Mexican Cuisine opens at Westfield Trumbull mall
Alert: US Capitol Police order evacuation of Capitol complex, citing 'aircraft that poses probable threat'
Bridgeport man, 55, charged with photographing unsuspecting girl at Trumbull mall
Proposal for aquatics, community center on Hardy Lane rankles some in Trumbull
Trumbull police offer $20,000 hiring incentive to bolster ranks
Written By
CASEY SMITH and TOM DAVIES