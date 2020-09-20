Indiana: Celebrate Public Lands Day by volunteering

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says Hoosiers can celebrate National Public Lands Day on Saturday by supporting their favorite state property with volunteer work or simply visiting.

National Public Lands Day, on Sept. 26, is the nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort involving public lands. State park properties will have programs for visitors to volunteer as individuals or as part of many events across Indiana, but they can also choose to visit and just enjoy their favorite areas.

It's also National Hunting and Fishing Day. The DNR said sportsmen and sportswomen can take along someone new as they enjoy the last Free Fishing Day of the year or share their passion with youth by participating in Youth Deer Seaso n.

On Sunday, Sept. 27, Indiana State Parks, Indiana State Forests, and State Recreation Areas will offer free admission where entrance fees are normally charged.