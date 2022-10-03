Indiana ACLU: No rush to halt judge's pause on abortion ban

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 2 1 of 2 Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 2 Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less



Indianapolis (AP) — Attorneys for Indiana abortion rights supporters argued Monday there is no rush to suspend a judge's decision temporarily letting abortions continue in the state. It's the latest legal step in the fight over the state's recent abortion ban.

Indiana's abortion ban, which has few exceptions, was approved by the Republican-dominated Legislature in early August. But it was put on hold by a judge on Sept. 22, about a week after it took effect. Hours later, the state filed an appeal of the judge's decision and a motion asking the Indiana Supreme Court to take up the case.